The CBI investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is continuing with great speed. After two days of questioning, prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has been called in for interrogation on the third consecutive day also. However, a report in Mid-Day suggests that the CBI team is not happy with two answers Rhea has given and they are seeking more clarity on her part now.

The report quoted a CBI officer saying that both Rhea and her brother Siddharth Pithani are 'corroborating' the claims made by each other individually. And yet there's something that the CBI team wants them to speak more clearly about.

Among the 50 questions that Rhea was asked, two questions were not answered in a specific way. First, if she broke up with SSR on June 8 when she left his residence, if yes, what was the reason for the breakup. Second, why didn't she check up on the late actor's health between June 8 to 14 even when he checked up on her by texting her brother.

CBI is reportedly unsatisfied with the answers to these two questions asked to Rhea and the Sunday session for questioning is expected to give a better picture.

Meanwhile, apart from Rhea and her brother, CBI also questioned SSR’s flatmates Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, the late actor’s former cook Neeraj, watchman, manager, and Rhea’s father Indrajit Chakraborty. On Friday, Rhea was questioned for over 10 hours while on Saturday, she was interrogated for around seven hours with her brother. As reported by NDTV, the actor’s interrogation is being conducted by none other than Nupur Prasad herself who is leading the investigation team in the case.