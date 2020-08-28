Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Friday. The actor, who visited the DRDO guest house at around 11 am left the place at 9 am. The duo directly headed towards the Santacruz police station after recording their statements with the CBI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Sara Ali Khan Stayed Inside Thailand Hotel For 3 Days, Friend Sabir Ahmed Reveals All

News agency ANI also reported the same and tweeted: "#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase: Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty at Santa Cruz Police Station in Mumbai." (sic)

Mumbai Police argues with media outside Rhea’s residence

As reported by NDTV, Rhea has been summoned again by the federal probing agency in the case. After Rhea and Showik’s visit to the police station, a few police personnel had an argument with the reporters and the camerapersons stationed outside Rhea’s building. It is believed that Rhea and her brother went to the police station to demand personal security from the Mumbai Police. The actor also posted a video on Thursday asking the Mumbai Police to protect them from the media persons hounding them for a bite or pictures. They have also filed a petition to stop the media trial.

What did CBI ask Rhea Chakraborty in those 10 hours?

The channel reported that CBI questioned Rhea about her demand for having a CBI inquiry in the case. Both she and her brother were reportedly interrogated separately in the matter to check for inconsistencies in their statements. She was also asked about her relataionship with the late actor and why she left his apartment on June 8, six days before his death. Rhea had visited the Cooper Hospital’s mortuary on June 14 to see Sushant’s dead body. This is also believed to be one of the prominent issues broached by the CBI in front of Rhea. The actor was reportedly questioned by Nupur Prasad herself, the offcier who’s leading the team in Mumbai.

Showik and Rhea have been accused by SSR’s father of abetting the late actor’s alleged suicide. While Rhea has denied all the allegations, she has agreed to cooperate with all the agencies including the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau in the case. Earlier, on Thursday, Rhea’s father Indrajeet Chakraborty was also questioned by the federal probing agency.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea broke her silence and mentioned that every allegation against her is nothing but a figment of someone’s imagination. She said that she loved Sushant and always thought of his well-being. Rhea is expected to visit the DRDO office on Saturday again along with Siddharth Pithani and Samuel Haokip who used to share the apartment with SSR.