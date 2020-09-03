Actor Rhea Chakraborty‘s father, Indrajit Chakraborty, was questioned for the third consecutive day by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The retired army officer is one of the prime accused in the case by SSR’s family who has alleged that Rhea and her family abetted their son’s alleged suicide. On Thursday, Rhea’s father was questioned for around five hours by the CBI at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai. As per a report published in Times Now, the team probed Chakraborty about his daughter’s breakup with the late actor, the events leading to the actor’s death, the drug angle that has newly emerged in the case, and the finances of the late actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was Planning a Biopic on Sourav Ganguly, Reveals His Business Partner Varun Mathur to ED

SSR Case: The Drug Angle Also Read - SSR Case: Mumbai Police Forced Family to Sign Statement in Marathi - 5 Big Statements by Lawyer Vikas Singh

The WhatsApp chat that was accessed by India Today allegedly showed Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty asking about procuring drugs for his father. The CBI team talked about the same drug angle and if the father had any clue about Showik being allegedly in touch with certain drug peddlers.

SSR Case: The Finance Angle

In their FIR, SSR’s family has accused Rhea of siphoning off funds and cheating the late actor financially. This was another moot subject of questioning apart from the allegations put against Rhea’s father that he administered ‘heavy medications’ to SSR via his daughter. Sushant’s father had alleged that Rhea was giving ‘poison’ to his son.

Rhea Chakraborty-Sushant Singh Rajput’s breakup

Another aspect of questioning was the amount of say he had in his daughter’s love life as certain chats also allegedly showed that he might have wanted Rhea to break up with SSR.

Apart from Rhea’s father, Sushant’s psychotherapist Dr Susan Walker was also questioned by the CBI where she revealed that the late actor was diagnosed with ‘bipolar disorder’ and Rhea was supportive of his condition.