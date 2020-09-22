Actor Rhea Chakraborty‘s judicial custody in the narcotics angle related to the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case ends today. The actor, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda will reportedly be produced before the court virtually today. Earlier, the court had extended Rhea’s custody by rejecting her bail plea last week. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai's Exchange Building That Houses NCB Office Probing Drug Angle in SSR Case

Rhea and Showik have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under Section 27A of the NDPS Act (punishment for financing illicit traffic and hrabouring offenders). The actor and her brother continue to be at the Byculla jail currently. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Angle: Four NCB Members And One Accused Test Positive For COVID-19

Meanwhile, several reports published by India Today and Times Now mention more names of the Bollywood celebrities allegedly linked to the consumption and supplying of drugs in the industry. While there’s no official confirmation on any name by the NCB yet, it is being said that these big personalities are going to be summoned soon by the anti-narcotics agency. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Cartel: NCB Arrests Another Peddler as HC Decides if Drug Syndicate Angle Even Applies to Case

The NCB, on Monday, summoned Shruti Modi, SSR’s former business manager, and Jaya Saha, his friend for questioning at the guest house. Modi has also been questioned by the other two federal agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing different angles in the case.

Sushant died on June 14. It is also believed that the AIIMS team which is reviewing the actor’s autopsy report is going to meet the CBI with their findings in the case today. The actor was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. A section of people believes that it was a case of homicide while the Mumbai Police, in its preliminary investigation, had concluded that he died by suicide.