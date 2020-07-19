Actor Shekhar Suman continues to demand a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In the actor’s latest tweets, he alleges that it will be too late if a CBI probe is not permitted in the case now. Shekhar, who has been requesting the officials to look into the matter and conduct an even more rigorous inquiry through the CBI since last month, took to Twitter to write that SSR’s case is not a simple case of a suicide. He wrote that ‘there’s more to it than what meets the eye.’ Also Read - Kangana Ranaut on SSR Case: If I Didn't Have Sadhguru's Guidance, I Was Considering Suicide

Shekhar Suman had launched #JusticeForSushantForum right after the late actor died on June 14. He also visited Sushant's home in Patna and organised a press conference with political leader Tejashwi Yadav but received criticism from the family who blamed him for gaining 'political mileage' from the actor's death. In his latest tweets, he also alleged that the evidence could be tampered with or destroyed by the time the government initiates a CBI inquiry.

His tweets read, "We are all awaiting a #CBIEnquiryForSSR ..what is the delay?what are you all waiting for?Till another life is lost?A suicide case closes in two http://days.It's been 34 http://days.It is apparent, there is much more to it than meets the eye." (sic).

“I think by the time they hand over the case to the CBI,if at all they do,like it happens in the movies or crime novels,all the evidences will be either tampered with,removed or cleaned up and CBI will have nothing to look into.Sad! #justiceforsushanthforum” (sic)

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh refused to allow a CBI inquiry in the SSR case. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said that the Mumbai Police are enough to investigate such cases and once the investigation is completed, they will disclose the details of the case. However, the fans and admirers of the late actor continue to urge the government. There are many social media campaigns running in Sushant’s name, asking the officials to see a foul play in the death. So far, the police have denied the possibility of any foul play in the late actor’s death. According to them, Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.