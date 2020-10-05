Shiv Sena, on Monday, in its editorial Saamana, sought an apology from all those ‘who defamed the Maharashtra government’ and the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The party demanded an apology from the BJP, the media channels, and the politicians who allegedly tried to malign the image of Maharashtra’s CM Uddhav Thackeray and his government in the case. The article was written citing the AIIMS report submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the SSR death case that ruled out the theories of murder and poisoning. The report curated by the team of six doctors was submitted to the federal probing agency last week in which it was mentioned that Sushant died by suicide and ‘hanging’ was the concluded reason for his death. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Release After AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder in SSR Death Case

In its editorial piece Saamana, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "Since the very beginning, in this case, there has been a conspiracy to malign Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police. If now the CBI inquiry is also not being trusted, then we're speechless."

The party also alleged that the BJP led Centre and its NDA partner in Bihar, JD (U) have used Sushant's death to campaign for elections since they had no other issue to milk upon. Citing the medical report, Raut wrote that the doctors who have conducted the assessment of the autopsy report have got 'no links with Shiv Sena.'

“Truth can never be hidden and it has finally come out in Sushant’s case. Those who maligned Maharashtra have been disrobed. The Mumbai Police was defamed, they (opposition and media houses) raised questions on the investigation. The politicians and media channels who bark like dogs should apologise to Maharashtra,” said Raut in the party’s mouthpiece.

Earlier, in his report submitted on September 29, Dr Sudhir Gupta who led the team of AIIMS doctor said that ‘no injuries on Sushant’s body other than the hanging mark were found, and there were no marks of struggle on the body or the clothes of the late actor.’

Meanwhile, both the late actor’s family and the fans are now awaiting CBI’s verdict in the case.