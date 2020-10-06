Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been sent to judicial custody till October 20. The special NDPS court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the two accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Both of them have been in jail for around a month after being arrested under Section 27A (punishment for illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the NDPS Act. Rhea was arrested on September 9 after being interrogated thrice by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Also Read - SSR Case: Shiv Sena Demands Apology From BJP, Media And Others After AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder Theory

Earlier last week, the Bombay High Court reserved its orders on the bail pleas of Rhea, Showik, SSR's staff members Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, and drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar. All these people are arrested in the drug probe related to the SSR death case.

Opposing Rhea's bail plea in the court, the NCB said that the actor had been an 'active member' of Bollywood drugs syndicate and was involved in procuring drugs for her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, SSR’s family moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed by Rhea against the late actor’s sister Priyanka Singh under the NDPS Act. The court has adjourned the matter to October 13 after Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde requested time from the court to file a reply in the case.

Meanwhile, the other federal agencies probing in the matter – the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – have not been able to come out with anything concrete in the case. In AIIMS medical report submitted the CBI last week, the theories of murder and poisoning were completely ruled out by the team of six doctors who were roped in by the CBI to assess the autopsy report of SSR done by Cooper Hospital under the supervision of the Mumbai Police.