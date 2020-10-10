Days after the AIIMS team led by Dr Sudhir Gupta submitted its conclusive report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI, the family’s lawyer Vikas Singh has come out to say he regrets not recording his conversation with Dr Gupta. In its report to the CBI, the AIIMS team has ruled out the murder theory and has maintained that the late had died of ‘hanging’ and that it was a ‘case of suicide’. This has irked Singh who claims that Dr Gupta had once told him that it was a clear case of ‘death by strangulation.’ Also Read - No Evidence Against Rhea Chakraborty, ED Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Had no Idea About His Finances

Speaking to Republic TV, the senior lawyer mentioned that during the initial days of investigation, he had shared a few photographs of SSR’s dead body clicked by his sister Meetu Singh with Dr Gupta and he had immediately told him that it was ‘200 per cent death by strangulation’. However, the doctor’s report in the case submitted to the CBI differs. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Mother Breaks Silence, Says 'I Thought of Ending my Life at One Point'

He explained, “When the Sushant tragedy happened and we got the FIR registered, he only rang me up. I said ‘I’m not interested in any help, I’m only interested in the truth’. So I shared some photographs taken by Sushant’s sister Meetu at the site.”Singh added that he then had more conversations with the doctor regarding the case where he kept saying that it wasn’t a case of suicide, however, he didn’t record those conversations. “I’m not the kind of person who records calls, but in retrospect, I should have. But I’m sure when this goes to further examination his lies will be exposed,” said the lawyer. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Vikas Singh Questions AIIMS Report, Says 'It Lacks Credibility'

Sushant died on June 14. As per the Mumbai Police, he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. Apart from the Central Bureau of Investigation, two other federal agencies – Enforcement Directorate, and the Narcotics Control Bureau – have been probing the case with different aspects. However, nothing concrete has come out in any of the agency’s findings yet.