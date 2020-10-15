Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s brother-in-law, Vishal Singh Kirti, took to social media to write a long note about ‘revictimising the victim’s family’. Nearly four months into the case and the narrative seems to have shifted from ‘demands of justice’ to how the accused were attacked by the media. This irked Vishal who wrote about the blame-shifting in the case and mentioned that when the victim’s family is questioned, it leads to a delay in justice. He added that with time, everyone moves on but the family who is anyway dealing with the loss every day keeps losing hope in justice. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest Update: CBI to Close The Case by Ruling Out Foul Play?

“If a crime is committed against someone & they file a case & we start maligning the plaintiff, we are trying to deny them justice. Always be watchful of such plans. Such plans work by spreading seeds of doubt so that the focus moves away from the quest 4 truth & towards victim-blaming,” Vishal tweeted, along with a note. Also Read - Here's Why ED Conducted Searches at Dinesh Vijan's Office in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

In the note, he said: “Four months have passed since that horrifying day. My only message today is that when the victim or victim’s family is targeted, it is done to deny them the empathy they need and perhaps make the rest of the world feel that they don’t deserve justice.”

“When a crime is committed it’s extremely important to understand the emotional turmoil the victim’s family goes through. Slow down and think through. Not only does the family need to deal with the day to day aspects of life and the grief of the loss but also cooperate with the investigative agencies and the court system,” he added.

Concluding his note, Vishal wrote: “The case could go on for a while, people will move on but the family won’t. If you think this is a desirable situation to be in for the family, think again. Revictimising the victim only hurts the judicial machinery of a country and makes the quest for justice difficult for everyone.”

If a crime‘s committed against someone & they file a case & we start maligning the plaintiff,we are trying to deny them justice.Always be watchful of such plans.Such plans work by spreading seeds of doubt so that the focus moves away from the quest4 truth & towards victim blaming pic.twitter.com/Nd0qbKv962 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) October 14, 2020

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14. In August, three federal probing agencies – the CBI, the ED, and the NCB took over the case and began the probe in different aspects of the case. However, nothing concrete in the case has come out yet.