Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement on Sunday said we will start going after people who defamed and tried to destroy the 28-year-old life and morale for two-minute glory. Satish emphasized that people who wrongly accused Rhea in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will have to face the truth. Also Read - Looking for Some Fitness Motivation? Shraddha Kapoor Home Fitness Routine Will Amp You Up

“I had said that once Rhea Chakraborty is out on bail, we will start going after people who defamed and tried to destroy her life and morale for a two-minute glory on electronic media carrying fake news…We will forward a list of people to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who made fake and false claims on TV and electronic media, including carrying mobile recording and fake stories on SSR case with particular reference to Rhea Chakraborty. We will request CBI to initiate legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigation,” read the statement. Also Read - Hathras: CBI Takes Over Probe From UP Police, to Investigate FIR Related to Alleged Criminal Conspiracy Too | Top Points

As per India Today, Rhea’s lawyer also singled out the actor’s neighbour Dimple Thawani who had said someone told her that Rajput had dropped Rhea home on June 13. Maneshinde said CBI recorded her statement on Sunday.

Maneshinde was quoted saying, “One such person is Dimple Thawani, who claims she is a SSR fan, and believes she is his soulmate due to a past life connection. She claims that someone told her that SSR dropped Rhea home on June 13.” Also Read - SSR Case: Vikas Singh Regrets Not Recording Dr Sudhir Gupta Saying it Was 'Death by Strangulation'

The lawyer further revealed that Dimple has backed out from her claim now, she now says that she never saw the couple together and heard someone saying this. When Dimple was asked, she will be able to identify the individual, she refused.

Earlier last week, as the court granted bail to Rhea and observed that Section 27A (punishment for illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the NDPS Act was not applicable in the case, Maneshinde said that her client was the target of witch-hunting.

Rhea was arrested in September on the grounds of a drug trail. Enforcement Directorate and CBI also questioned her over money laundering and allegation of abetment of suicide.