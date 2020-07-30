Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father KK Singh has lodged an FIR at the Bihar Police station against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. However, in his detailed statement to the Mumbai Police earlier, he never mentioned Rhea or alleged any abetment of suicide, says a report published in Mumbai Mirror. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Shares Details About Her Last Chat With Sushant Singh Rajput to Bihar Police, Says 'He Wanted to End Relationship as Rhea Chakraborty Harassed Him'

The report added that the late actor’s father also met the joint commissioner of police Vinay Kumar Chaubey towards the end of June but did not name Rhea or accused her of causing any mental torture to Sushant. As per the sources of the daily, KK Singh only sought police’s help in vacating the Bandra flat that SSR had occupied. Also Read - 'Gold Digger'! After Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files FIR, Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Rhea Chakraborty

In a press conference in Delhi, meanwhile, former additional solicitor general Vikas Singh, who is now representing SSR’s family, said that KK Singh had called the Bandra police on February 5 this year and told them about their son’s suicidal behaviour. The police, on Wednesday, said that they received no call from the actor’s father. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Bihar Police to Probe Actor's Ex-Manager Disha Salian Suicide Case

The daily also quoted a senior police officer from the Mumbai police (who did not wish to be named) saying that they had called Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh for further questioning in the matter but she never turned up. He alleged that the FIR filed in Bihar is an attempt to pit the police forces of two states against each other and finally slip the case to the CBI. “Not only did she not mention Rhea on the day of Sushant’s death and then again in her signed statement, but she also did not respond to several requests by the investigating team to appear for the recording of a more detailed statement,” he alleged.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that he hanged himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. Rhea, who has been accused of mentally harassing the actor, and also taking away his money, announced herself as Sushant’s girlfriend on social media a month after his death while requesting the government for a CBI inquiry in the matter.