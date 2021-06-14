Mumbai: Actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput once, remembered the late actor on his first death anniversary. While Shraddha Kapoor worked with Sushant in Chhichhore, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant shared screen space in Kedarnath. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Feels Like I'll Bump Into You Somewhere'

Taking to Instagram, Sara penned an emotional note with an adorable still from the film’s shoot and wrote ‘gave her all that she has today’. Sara and Sushant can be seen posing in a pool as they shoot for Kedarnath. She wrote, “Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.” Also Read - On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Anniversary, Fans Lit Candles Outside SSR’s Mount Blanc Building

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor shared Sushant’s picture from the film Chhichhore and simply wrote, “Shine on, dearest Sush.”

Last year, Sara in an interview with PeepingMoon admitted hat she has dated the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it was a short relationship. She even stated that he was not faithful to her in the brief relationship that they have shared. She was interrogated by the NCB on September 26. The Kedarnath actor returned from Goa along with her mom, Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan on September 24.

It’s been a year since he passed away but Sushant Singh Rajput is alive in the hearts of numerous fans. The 34-year-old Bollywood actor’s untimely demise on June 14 last year had left his fans, friends and family in a state of shock.