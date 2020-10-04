Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh commented on the AIIMS reported dismissing the murder theory in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While speaking to news agency PTI, the commissioner said that the investigation done by the Mumbai Police was not faulty and the AIIMS report now proves the same. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: AIIMS Chairman Dr. Sudhir Gupta Confirms ‘No Injuries, No Marks of Struggle’

The AIIMS team headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta was roped in by the CBI to assess the autopsy report of SSR and present a conclusive analysis of their findings. Over this weekend, the team ruled out 'poisoning and strangulation' as the reason for SSR's death and maintained that the actor died by hanging and it was a case of suicide.

Commenting on the same, the commissioner of Mumbai Police said, "We all stand vindicated by these findings of AIIMS. The court didn't find any fault with our investigation. Without knowing anything about our investigation and without having seen our report some vested interests criticised our investigation." He added that not just the Mumbai Police but the doctors at the Cooper Hospital also performed their job well during the autopsy.

In its preliminary investigation, without registering the FIR, the Mumbai Police had interrogated around 50 people in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The late actor’s family, however, expressed disappointment in the probe process and register a separate FIR with Patna Police alleging abetment to suicide and naming Rhea Chakraborty, her family, and a few others. The case then went to the CBI. The agency is now likely to investigate the ‘abetment to suicide’ angle as the prime cause of the actor’s death.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde also reacted to the AIIMS report ruling out the murder theory. In his statement to the media, the lawyer said that his client has always maintained that the truth can’t be changed and while they await the official version of the CBI, they know that they are committed only to the truth.

“The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI. We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to truth alone. Satyamev Jayate,” he said.