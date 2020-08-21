Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty said ‘Sorry, Babu’ upon seeing actor’s mortal remains at the Cooper Hospital’s morgue. A Karni Sena member Surjeet Singh Rathore, who showed Rhea the body of the actor revealed that when he removed the white cloth from Sushant’s face, he saw marks on his neck and suspected some foul play. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Sandip Ssingh Gives Thumbs-up While Actor's Body is Being Taken For Funeral

Speaking to Republic TV, he said, “On 15 June, I reached Cooper hospital at 11 PM and Sooraj Singh reached at 11.30 to take part in his (Sushant)’s last rites. A little while later, Sooraj Singh says ‘Rhea Chakraborty will reach in a few minutes, so please help her. She is Sushant’s girlfriend and wants to see him one last time. So you talk to the police about it’. I spoke with the police officer and he agreed to it.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Given Free Access to Morgue, Spends 45 Minutes, Vikas Singh Alleges ‘Tampering With Evidence’

“Fifteen minutes later, Rhea Chakraborty and I went inside the mortuary along with her brother, mother, and another male — maybe her father, I don’t know. I removed the white cloth from the face of Sushant’s body and he had marks on his neck — I had doubts at that time itself. The moment I removed the cloth, Rhea placed her hand on his (Sushant’s) chest and said ‘Sorry, babu’. I thought, ‘ Why was she saying sorry now?’ I then took her outside as she started crying”, he added.

Times Now flashed a video showing Rhea Chakraborty entering the mortuary on June 15 and stayed there for 45 minutes.

Apart from Rhea, Rathore also stated that Sandip Ssingh is the mastermind. He said, “Apart from doubting Rhea’s intentions, Rathore also found the behaviour of Sandip Ssingh suspicious, Rathore narrated, “He came with a big ambulance in which Sushant’s body was brought. Then another officer came, and we exchanged pleasantries and the documentation, etc was going on.”

“The last rites were to take place at 3pm, not sure what he said to the officer for about 30-45 minutes about Karni Sena. He (Sandip) is a thief of Karni Sena. I think he is the murderer. I would call him the mastermind, because the whole case was being handled by him. When I told him let’s inform Suraj Singh, Sandip spoke rudely that his friend was coming. Sandip did not even sign the papers to receive the body, there was another guy who signed and gave a letter to the BMC”, he added.

He continued, “The officer then comes and asks me what am I doing here. I told him ‘I was here for so long, that time you did not tell me anything. Suraj Singh then told him that I was associated with Karni Sena and had spoken to Sushant during Padmaavat row, and that he had come before me. The officer then asked me to leave.’

He further said, “After this incident, I had informed Bandra DCP Trimukhe around June 27-28 and tried to arrange a meeting, and then later I told him I want to meet him. I told him that I can help him. “I told him about Sandip Ssingh saying that no CBI probe should happen. I doubt why will a friend have any issue with the CBI probe of the person’s death. The officer told me to give it writing, and I did so, still no action has been taken. I tried to call him the officer again many times but he did not pick up, and even when I went to the station again, the other personnel said it he had gone out. The Mumbai is trying to cover-up, otherwise the truth would have been revealed. If the CBI arrest Sandip Ssingh, then he will himself reveal everything.”