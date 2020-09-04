After raiding Rhea Chakraborty‘s residence on Friday morning, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took the actor’s brother Showik Chakraborty for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The search operation began at around 6:30 am with two teams that simultaneously raided both Rhea and SSR’s friend Samuel Miranda‘s residences in Mumbai after which the latter was detained by the NCB. As reported by India Today, the team is still conducting the search at Samuel’s residence in Sahar. Also Read - SSR Case Major Development: NCB Detains Samuel Miranda, Raids Rhea Chakraborty's Residence

News agency ANI quoted an NCB official talking about the raids: “Searches were conducted at Samuel Miranda & Showik Chakraborty’s places in Mumbai. Senior officers were present during the searches. Both have been issued notices under section 67 of the NDPS Act, to join the investigation: Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB” Also Read - SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Father Questioned For 5 Hours - What CBI Asked

Searches were conducted at Samuel Miranda & Showik Chakraborty’s places in Mumbai. Senior officers were present during the searches. Both have been issued notices under section 67 of the NDPS Act, to join the investigation: Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB pic.twitter.com/G2ycodKTM6 Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Drugs Chats Between Rhea Chakraborty And Showik Chakraborty Accessed — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

The NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra told the news channel that the raids that have been conducted are all procedural and nothing else should be read between the lines. Eight cops visited the Juhu residence of Rhea and Showik on Friday morning when all the four family members were present in the house. As reported by NDTV, Showik’s laptop was seized by the NCB that is looking for digital evidence to find out a link between Rhea-Showik and the suspected drug peddlers.

Maharashtra: Brother of #RheaChakrobarty, Showik brought to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai. The Bureau had summoned Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to join the investigation in connection with #SushantSinghRajput death case. pic.twitter.com/nDasAIS7vk — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

It has been reported that while Rhea’s involvement in the drugs angle still needs to be proven, the NCB has got enough evidence to interrogate Showik who allegedly was in touch with Zaid Vilatra who is in the custody of the federal anti-narcotics probing agency. The NCB has reportedly arrested five drug peddlers in the case so far, two of them have been released on bail. Mid-Day carried NCB’s statement to the court while demanding Vilatra’s custody. “The NCB is investigating the drug angle in the case of Rajput’s death and therefore, it is highly substantive and needs to be investigated thoroughly so as to uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood,” the agency said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building on June 14. As the three federal agencies began the probe in the mysterious death case, the Enforcement Directorate retrieved a deleted WhatsApp chat allegedly proving that drugs were being supplied to Rhea and Showik.