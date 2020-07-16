As soon as Rhea Chakraborty shared a post for her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday, netizens quickly reacted to the post and corrected her for using a sentence. The hashtag #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide started to trend on Twitter. Rhea Chakraborty tweeted tagging Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him with folded hands to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the actor’s death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Requests Amit Shah With Folded Hands to Initiate CBI Inquiry

Even though Rhea didn't mention the word 'suicide' in her tweet, netizens replied Sushant did not commit suicide. She had written, "I only want to understand what pressures, prompted Sushant to take this step."

Her tweets read as, "Respected @AmitShah sir, I'm sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry.."

“I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures, prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir,” wrote Rhea, in two separate tweets on her verified account.

Soon after this, the hashtag #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide started to trend on Twitter, with netizens declaring the actor did not commit suicide.

One of the users wrote, “Ok so Miss rhea call herself Sushant’s Sir girlfriend? But my question is why we will believe you that you are his GF ! Aapko toh yeh suicide lag raha hai, Mumbai police ko suicide lag raha hai, Bollywood ko suicide lag raha hai (You think this is suicide, even Mumbai Police and Bollywood feels it is suicide)! #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide We want justice !!” tweeted a user.

“Even in his interviews, Sushant life motives and aim were clearly positive…Even knowing he is loosing projects bcz of nepotism in bollywood, he was sure that he will not leave his passion i.e. Acting. Stop fooling people that he committed suicide #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide,” tweeted another user. “We want CBI for Sushant murder case #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide,” wrote the third user.

SSR always used to say dt his god father is “People”. He hs not even single friend in Bollywood.

Now we are experiencing many positive turn….after 1 month of Screaming.

We will not stop until SSR will get justice.

Bcz we know#SSRCaseIsNotSuicide pic.twitter.com/1YVyAg8agI — Ankit Rajput (@A_AnkitRajput) July 16, 2020

#SSRCaseIsNotSuicide. Please everyone wake up, It is not a suicide, it is a premeditated murder. We need a CBI probe on Sushant. @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/eBIIQLQf3d — Aya askaria (@angel_13994) July 16, 2020



Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The postmortem report stated that the actor committed suicide. The case is still being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Since last month, several politicians, celebrities and fans have demanded a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death.

(With agency inputs)