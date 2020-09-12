Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s brother-in-law, Vishal Singh Kirti, took to Twitter to lend support to actor Ankita Lokhande who was recently attacked by Shibani Dandekar for her post in which she questioned why would someone give drugs to a person if she knows that he’s taking medicines and is suffering from mental illness. Vishal, who has been vocal in the family’s fight to demand justice for SSR, said that Ankita doesn’t need to worry or bother to react to posts like Shibani’s because they are nothing but paid PR. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar's Wikipedia Page is Back to Original After it Gets Vandalised For Criticising Ankita Lokhande

"Dear @anky1912. Please don't take the jibes made by paid PR seriously. Your support means a lot to the family. This is an organized effort to attack people who want #Justice4SSR. As you have correctly pointed out, all we want is to know the truth. More power to you for your bravery." he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also reacted to how Shibani selectively targetted Ankita and called her ‘princess of patriarchy’. In a tweet, she asked the Pavitra Rishta star to not ‘even bother to explain’ her stand as it was just a frivolous post.

On Thursday, after Ankita wrote an open letter, Shibani took to Twitter to share a thread that condemned vilifying Rhea and talked about how women not supporting Rhea Chakraborty are a disservice to the movement of feminism. Adding her own two cents to the entire thread, Shibani tagged Ankita Lokhande and mentioned that ‘no one has more hate in their heart(?) than you” and also alleged that because she couldn’t solve her own relationship issues with SSR, she jumped on to target Rhea.

In lieu, Ankita made another post in which she questioned if she was being targetted because the TV actors are still discriminated and not considered as successful as the Bollywood actors. She added that by speaking for someone with whom she was in a relationship for almost a decade doesn’t make her desperate for getting ‘2 seconds of fame’.

“I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand. Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade?,” wrote Ankita.

She added, “Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE’ . It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor. And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about.”

Several stars like Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Karanvir Bohra, and Vikas Gupta among others came out in support of Ankita by telling all that she doesn’t need her ‘2 seconds of fame’ because she’s already more popular than Shibani.