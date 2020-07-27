Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s last film Dil Bechara has created a record in terms of online viewership in India. It might just have also beaten the opening viewership of popular TV series online. As per a report published in Mid-Day, around 95 million viewers logged in to Disney+Hotstar within 24 hours of the film’s release to pay their sweet tribute to the late actor. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Misses Sushant Singh Rajput, Writes an Emotional Post About Dil Bechara: 'In Manny, I Saw You Come Alive'

The report quoted Ormax Media, a viewership tracking and consulting firm, revealing that the kind of traction Dil Bechara has received is unlike any other film ever. While they are still estimating the exact figures, the firm claims that the response has been massive and Disney+Hotstar's move to make it available free for everyone added immensely to the viewership. Gautam Jain, a partner at the firm was quoted saying, "If one wants to, comparisons could be drawn (between the viewership) of Dil Bechara, and that of (the much-acclaimed series) Game of Thrones, and this was possible even though the latter had a pre-existing viewer-base, while the film (did not).

How making Dil Bechara free on Diseny+Hotstar exactly helped the streaming giant though? So, when they made the film free for everyone, they might or might not have gained active subscribers but the number of viewers who now know about the platform and are familiar with it has increased.

The actual figures are yet to be out.

Dil Bechara features debutant Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and it’s also the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film’s music was given by AR Rahman while lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.