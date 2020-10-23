Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive co-star Sapna Pabbi was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug-related matter in SSR’s death case. Now, the actor took to her Instagram to clear the air that she is absconding after being summoned by the NCB. Also Read - Faisal Khan On Aamir Khan: How Does Faisal Khan Ever Break Out of Aamir Khan’s Shadow?

Sapna wrote, "I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts."

Sapna’s name has surfaced in the case after NCB officials took actor Arjun Rampal’s partner, Gabriella Demetriadess brother, Agisilaos Demetriades into custody after he was found in possession of drugs.

As reported by Mid-Day, Agisilaos was in possession of drugs when the cops nabbed him at a resort in Lonavala. The 30-year-old South African was found in possession of marijuana and alprazolam, both of which are banned drugs in the country. He was arrested for questioning. During his interrogation, filmmaker Sahil Kohli’s name cropped up and he too was quizzed.

Another report in the daily quoted senior NCB officer, “The notice was pasted outside her residence on Tuesday asking her to appear before the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug syndicate but she didn’t respond and now has disappeared.”

The NCB has chanced upon several names from Bollywood such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kshitij among others.

Meanwhile, SSR’s staff has moved to the Bombay High Court and filed a petition against NCB before being produced in a local court.