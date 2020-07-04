Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s love for stars and other celestial bodies is not unknown now. The actor left behind many things including an expensive telescope that shows just how much he used to feel fascinated with the theories about the moon, stars, space and everything heavenly. Now, seems like his fans have decided to honour the same love he had. A picture of a certificate in Sushant’s name is going viral on social media that mentions that a star in the space has been named after the late actor. There are many organisations that unofficially let you buy a star and name it after someone you love. One of SSR’s fans took effort in doing the same and registered a star in the name of the late actor. However, this doesn’t hold any consequential value and can be only counted as a heartfelt gesture by a fan. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni co-star Bhumi Chawla Shares Heartfelt Note, Says ‘I Wake of Thinking of You’

The certificate that's going viral online reads, "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination -10.14 is hereby named for June 25th 2020 as Sushant Singh Rajput.

The name is permanently filed in the Registry's vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto" (sic) Check out the copy of the viral certificate here:

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. 💫 i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! 💛@itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever pic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

despite being so late in appreciating his value, sushant has positively impacted my life in innumberable ways. he was an absolute gem; far too pure & precious for this dark world. i definitely would have loved to see you excitedly locate your star through that telescope of yours! pic.twitter.com/YL5he7OnIE — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

The fans of the late actor have been celebrating the certificate as a badge of honour for Sushant who was strongly inspired by constellations, the placements of the planets, the movement of the sun and thousand other space phenomenons. The actor knew about concepts and theories that could just be understood by those who have dedicated their lives to studying space and astronomy. Sushant was also supposed to do a film based on space titled Chanda Mama Door Ke. He had even spent a few days training at NASA for the same. However, the film got shelved later.

Sushant died by suicide on a Sunday morning by hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. He was 34 years old.