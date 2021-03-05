Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, Mathias Boe when he wrote to the Sports Minister on the Income Tax raids at the Pink actor’s residence. He reminded him that the law of land is supreme and they should abide by it. He further asked him ‘to stick to professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports’. Also Read - IT Raid Row Against Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap: Discrepancy Found of Rs 350 Crore, Official Says

Mathias claimed that he is representing India as a coach for the first time for some ‘great athletes’ and alleged that he was in a ‘bit of turmoil’ owing to the raids at Taapsee Pannu’s residence and said that it was putting ‘unnecessary stress’ on her parents. He further requested Kiren Rijiju to do something on the matter. However, the Sports Minister responded saying that it was out of their domains to discuss. Also Read - IT Raid Row: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap To Be Interrogated at Pune Hotel Today

Mathias tweeted, “Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something.” Also Read - Centre Targeting Those Supporting Farmers: Rahul Gandhi on I-T Raids on Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap

To which Kiren Rijiju responded, “Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports.”

Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports. https://t.co/nIIf5C8TXL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 5, 2021

For the third consecutive day on Friday, the IT Department continued with its investigation in the alleged tax evasion case involving Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and few talent management companies. The authorities stayed at the same hotel in Pune where Taapsee and Anurag are stationed for a film’s shoot. As per the sources, the duo was not allowed to leave their respective hotel rooms throughout the day.

The official statement by Income Tax Department reads, “The Income Tax Department is carrying out search and survey operations which started on 03.03.2021 on two leading film production companies, a leading actress and two Talent Management companies in Mumbai. The search operation is being carried out at Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The group is mainly engaged in the business of Production of Motion Pictures, web Series, acting, direction, and talent Management of celebrities and other artists. A total of 28 premises are being covered in different locations which include residences and offices. During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading Film Production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore. Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated. Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on. Apart from this, non-genuine/bogus expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers/director having tax implication of about Rs. 20 crore has been detected. Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also. At the office premises of the two talent management companies, a huge amount of digital data has been seized in the form of emails, WhatsApp chats, hard disks, etc which are under investigation. During the search, 7 bank lockers have been found which have been placed under restraint. Search is continuing in all the premises.”