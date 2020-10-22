Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to bash the OTT platforms for encouraging and selling overtly sexual content online. The actor slammed Eros Now, one of the leading production hubs in the country, for their latest Twitter post in which they wished Navratri to the audience by sharing various posters laced with sexual innuendos on several popular Bollywood characters. After facing a major outrage for their ‘bad taste’ in extending Navratri wishes, Eros also released an apology on their Twitter handle on Thursday morning. However, nothing could deter Kangana from commenting on the entire issue. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Looks Resplendent in Rs 1,35,000 Pastel Blue Chanderi Lehenga, Pearl for Cousin's Wedding in Manali

Kangana said that the entire OTT world has turned into a ‘porn hub’. She wrote, “We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME Eros Now” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Dig at Maha-Govt After Being Summoned in Sedition Case: Jaldi Aa Jaungi

The actor went on to highlight the importance of the community viewing experience and how every platform should provide a means to enrich this experience by having content that can be watched with the family. She added, “Even on international streaming platforms the nature of the content is sensational we need to manufacture overtly sexual, deeply gruesome brutal, violent content, essentially to arouse the viewer’s sexual appetite, very difficult to get any other content cleared by their teams.” (sic)

And it’s not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it’s important to watch the movies with entire family, children, neighbors basically it must be a community experience 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Eros Now, that used the posters of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor among others apologised for hurting the sentiments of people and mentioned that they respect all Indian cultures and festive spirits. In their tweet on Thursday, the team mentioned, “To all those concerned, We are Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not, and it has never been, our intention to hurt anyone’s emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anybody’s sentiments. Thanking you, Team Eros Now” (sic)

With the OTT getting bigger every day, the discourse regarding censoring the content at these platforms has also emerged. A section of the audience believes that the makers of these shows tend to sexualise their content, use abusive language, and feature extremely violent scenes to attract the audience. Many popular shows including Sacred Games, Mirzapur, and Lust Stories have been both liked and criticised by the audience for the same reason.

