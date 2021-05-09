Mumbai: After treating fans with mesmerising picture of Taimur Ali Khan holding his little brother in arms, Kareena Kapoor Khan has dedicated new Mother’s Day posts to her mother Babita Kapoor, and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with veteran actor Sharmila Tagore as they twin in black. She captioned it, “From strength to strength.” Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Urvashi Dholakia on Bringing up Two Boys Who Would Use Her Komolika Image to Boss Around

She also shared a throwback childhood picture featuring her, sister Karisma Kapoor and mom Babita. In the photo, Babita can be seen holding baby Kareena in her arms and Karisma can be seen looking up to her younger sister as she stands with her mother. She wrote, “The Rock of Gibraltar with her cubs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Earlier today, she shared a closer look at her newborn baby. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, she took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of Taimur Ali Khan holding his little brother in his arms. She captioned the photo, “Hope is what makes the world go around. And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there… Keep the faith…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child in February, but have not yet revealed his face, or his name. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” Saif also has a daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Grump. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas.