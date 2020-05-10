Actor Ananya Pandey has completed one year in the industry and celebrates it with her debut film Student of The Year 2. Directed by Punit Malhotra and was jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions. Also Read - Karan Johar Reacts to Rumours of Casting Asim Riaz And Suhana Khan in SOTY 3, Calls Them 'Absolutely Baseless'

Sharing BTS pictures from the film, she wrote, “1 year of SOTY 2 today!! This also marks my first year in the industry here are a few of my firsts my 1st screen test, my 1st reading, my 1st director, my 1st co-stars, my 1st shot, my 1st dialogue, my 1st song shoot, my 1st stunt (and stunt double) and my 1st trailer launch – all leading up to my 1st film ever forever grateful and blessed to have received so much love from all of you thank you @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria @adityaseal @dop007 @manishmalhotra05 @sharicsequeira @lovolol @parth.dholakia @vardannayak @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @robin_behl14 @spacemuffin27 @pranita.abhi and the entire cast and crew of Student of the Year 2!” (sic) Also Read - SOTY 2 Star Aditya Seal's Killer Smile Leaves Anushka Ranjan Smitten, Hot Picture Makes Fans go Weak in The Knees

Check out the post here:



Nevertheless, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday got a lot of love from people. On the one year anniversary of the film, her fans even made a special edit for her. “This is the sweetest thing in the world. Thank you so much. I love you guys,” she posted on social media along with the video which has her saying “Park here now princess”.

The actor had said, “Love you guys so much. Thanks for always having my back and just being the cutest ever wouldn’t be who I am without you guys (heart emoji) thankyou for all the fan edits and messages. Love my fanclubs and ananians the mostest.”

On the work front, the actress will be seen in “Khaali Peeli” co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She also shares screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s untitled film and has been cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu superstar’s Bollywood debut feature.

With Inputs from IANS!