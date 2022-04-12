Subhash Ghai confirms Ranbir-Alia’s wedding: Filmmaker Satish Kaushik has got more to add to the ongoing buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. The popular director, who was a friend of Ranbir’s father, late Rishi Kapoor, revealed that the wedding is happening but it is going to be quite a small affair as compared to what the late actor had wished for.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date Changes to THIS Day, Brother Rahul Bhatt Reveals

Speaking to Bombay Times, Ghai said he remembered the day when Rishi told him about Ranbir-Alia's wedding and that they were planning to arrange a big party in December 2020. He said, "I remember in January 2020, when I had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home to invite him to receive the WWI Maestro award 2020 at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. We had a long chat like good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir's marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way. But he left us all with deep grief suddenly."

The director who has helmed Karz starring Rishi Kapoor added that he is extremely happy today because seeing Alia-Ranbir getting married is like fulfilling his late friend's dream. "Today, I am so happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling his dream. I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor," he said.

While various media reports suggest that the wedding is happening on either April 15 or April 17 now a new report mentions Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt claiming that none of these dates is the wedding date. He told Aaj Tak, “The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there’s a lot of pressure. I give my word that there’s no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon.” He clarified that the wedding would happen by April 20.

Well, the wedding is happening but there’s still a lot of confusion about the date. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Alia-Ranbir’s wedding!