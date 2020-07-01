Disney Plus Hotstar got itself into trouble after it promoted five films that will be having direct-to-OTT release on the online streaming platform. The virtual press conference was attended by Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. However, Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase was left out. Now, Kangana Ranaut has backed Vidyut after his film was snubbed by the streaming platform. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt Invited to Join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Might be Given Voting Rights in Oscars

Taking to Twitter, Kangana tweeted, "Such a shame that ill-treatment of outsiders continues even in territories where everyone is new and an outsider." Not just Kangana, but Genelia Deshmukh also offered her support and wrote, "Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot of people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated.But then, sometimes even life is not fair. keep walking my friend. More power to you….. @VidyutJammwal." (sic)

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also supported the Commando actor and wrote, “Yes it does. Sadly & Rightly as Simon & Garfunkel said-After changes upon changes we are still the same. Keep fighting buddy. We’ve never met. But I feel what you’re saying. Stay strong.” (sic)

Earlier, Genelia Deshmukh also tweeted, “Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated.But then, sometimes even life is not fair. keep walking my friend.”



Vidyut took to Twitter to slam the platform and wrote, “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES (sic).”

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020



Also Kunal tweeted, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai.” (sic)

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020



The online streaming platform announced seven films including Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, The Big Bull, Lootcase, Khuda Hafiz, and Dil Bechara.