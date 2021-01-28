Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan partied the night long with her girl gang Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a glimpse of the hazy last night as the girls spilled glamour with their gorgeous looks. While Suhana looked stunning in a deep-neckline satin dress, Ananya Panday chose the black dress, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen clad in a blue tiny dress and Navya looked absolutely gorgeous in a grey off-shoulder dress teamed up with a red shrug. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How She Saved Herself from Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes 2019 Red Carpet

Suhana captioned it, “How it started vs How it’s going ‼ (sic)” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan CONFIRMS Kareena Kapoor Khan's Due Date, Says 'We're Very Excited'

On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a similar picture along with their childhood picture. The now-and-then pictures are proof that their bond has just gone stronger since childhood. The first picture shows them posing as kids in swimsuits and the other one was taken during their last night party. She captioned it, “How it started vs How it’s going‼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)



Ananya Panday also shared similar photos and captioned it, “nothing really changes 😊❤️ (except I don’t bite Suhana’s head anymore…ok maybe I do sometimes. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)



While Ananya has a flourishing career in Bollywood, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are also inclined towards making their acting debut soon. On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda has no plans of entering Bollywood. She is a co-founder of a healthcare platform.

Watch this space for the latest updates!