Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan treated her fans with her mesmerising passport size picture collage. Taking to Instagram, she shared her photo collage where she can be seen clad in a black t-shirt teamed up with a locket, a pair of earrings, kohl in eyes, a dash of lipstick, and hair neatly tied up. Interestingly, in each of the nine photos, Suhana has given a glimpse of her different personalities through her different facial expressions. She has further asked the fans to 'Pick a personality'.

Check Out the Post Here:

Her BFF Shanaya Kapoor commented 'beauty' while other fans went crazy over her killer look.



Earlier, she shared glamorous sunkissed picture in a white tank top and denim shorts. She can be seen posing by the pool with a can of cola in her hand. The post grabbed right kind of attention after Shah Rukh Khan dropped a comment on the post and gave a typical dad vibe. He wrote, “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental… and still appreciate the picture?”.

In September last year, she grabbed headlines after she shared a strong post to ‘end colourism’ after few fans called her ‘kaali’. She wrote, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking, or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”.

She is currently residing in New York with her mother Gauri and brother Aryan Khan. She is completing her film studies at the Tisch School of Arts at New York University. After spending almost one whole year with her family in Mumbai, during coronavirus-led lockdown last year, she returned to New York earlier this year.