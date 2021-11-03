Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: On Shah Rukh Khan‘s 56th birthday on Tuesday, his daughter Suhana Khan took to social media to shower some love on her superstar dad. Suhana shared a beautiful photo of SRK and Gauri from the sets of one of his films and wrote a simple ‘Happy Birthday’ as part of the caption on her post.Also Read - 'We Love You SRK': Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up to Wish Shah Rukh Khan on His 56th Birthday | Watch

Suhana dropped a throwback picture in her Instagram stories that showed a young SRK kissing her when she was still a baby. One can also see Gauri sitting on a chair in the background. The post was followed by another photo that she used to wish her best friend Shanaya Kapoor who is celebrating her 22nd birthday today. Suhana dropped a picture of herself posing with both Shanaya and her dad SRK. She shared a separate picture of Shanaya and her from their childhood days. "22 I love you! Happy birthday," she wrote on the photo.

Last week, when Aryan Kha was granted bail after spending close to a month at the Arthur Road Jail in the Mumbai Drugs Case, Suhana Khan shared a beautiful collage of a few pictures of Aryan and her posing with their dad Shah Rukh Khan. "I Love You," she wrote in the caption of her post while expressing joy over the release of her younger brother from jail.

SRK celebrated a quiet birthday. The superstar didn’t even meet his fans outside Mannat, breaking his years-old birthday ritual. The actor reportedly celebrated his birthday at the Alibaug house with the family.