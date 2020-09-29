Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has finally given back to the trolls who have been calling her ‘ugly’ for her skin tone. Taking to Instagram, she posted a gorgeous picture of her in a saree that followed a series of comments where users have called her ‘kaali’. Hitting back at the nasty comments, she wrote, “For all the people who don’t speak Hindi, I just thought I’d give a bit of context. The word for the colour black in Hindi is ‘Kaala’. The word ‘kaali’ is used to describe a female who is dark-skinned. And it almost never has positive connotations.” Along with her picture, she even shared series of screenshots where trolls called her ‘kaali’. Also Read - Gauri Khan Reveals Struggling Days With Shah Rukh Khan: We Went Through Ups And Down

The 20-year-old star kid started by writing, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.” Also Read - Suhana Khan's Transformation From Hoodie to Glam Chic Look is Mesmerising, Pictures Go Viral

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure”, she added. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Double Role in Atlee's Action Film - All About His Upcoming Movies

Check Out The Post Here:



She then concluded her note with, “I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism.”

Suhana Khan is an actor in the making and is currently finishing her higher studies at a New York college. She is currently living with her parents in Mumbai ever since the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the world.