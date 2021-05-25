Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gets a marriage proposal on her birthday from a fan on Twitter. On her 21st birthday, mom Gauri had shared a picture and wrote a special birthday message for her daughter. Gauri wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday…. you are loved today, tomorrow and always ❤.” The star kid, who is followed by millions on Instagram, was quick to respond to her mother’s post with “I love you” and heart emoticons. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Admits He Needed Akshay Kumar To Compete With SRK, Aamir And Salman Back in 90s

While there were several comments poured in from all sides, one specifically got our attention who proposed Suhana for the marriage. The comment read, ‘Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado Meri monthly payment 1lakh+ hai.’ The comment was uploaded by a Shah Rukh Khan fan. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Assured Safe Passage; Was 'Very Adamant' That Someone Should Stay Back For me And Varun: Sandeep Warrier

Have a look at the post and the comment that took all the limelight.

Gauri Khan is currently with Suhana Khan in New York. She flew with son Aaryan amid the second lockdown. For those who don’t know, Suhana is completing her course in NY.

Suhana is quite active on social media where she commands a huge fan following. She often shares her photos and videos with fans. She had also shared her birthday outfit- a green bodycon dress and radiant make-up. “Twentyone,” she wrote with a heart emoji. Suhana looks absolutely breathtaking in this picture. Several friends and fans took to the comment section of this star kid’s post showering love. While Suhana’s BFF Ananya Pandey wrote, ‘Tinkerbell!!’ on her post, Zoya Akthar Akthar also dropped a heart emoji.

Did Suhana and Gauri check the marriage proposal yet?