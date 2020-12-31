Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has left social media burning with her mesmerising pictures on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, she shelled out major winter fashion in a woolen furry white crop top teamed up with a matching skirt. She teamed up her look with subtle makeup, kohled-up eyes, and a dash of lipstick. She left the hair strings to fall onto her face and tied the rest of her hair in a ponytail. Nevertheless, she is just looking stunning in the photos. Also Read - 'You Are Missed Everyday'! Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Throwback Pictures of Rishi Kapoor From Family Vacation

Check It Out Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)



As soon as she posted the photos, her cousin Alia Chhiba commented, “Obsessed with thisssss” while her BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “are you for real”. Her fans over also head over heels in love with the pictures.

Suhana often treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures on social media. Recently, she headed back to Mumbai after spending quality time with her family in Dubai.

In September this year, she grabbed headlines after she shared a strong post to ‘end colourism’ after few fans called her ‘kaali’. She wrote, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking, or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)



Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is the actor in the making and is currently completing her higher studies in a New York College.