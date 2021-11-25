New York: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to return to Mumbai from New York and looks like she will miss staying in the state. Currently, she is studying at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Taking to Instagram, she shared a post after she celebrated brother Aryan Khan’s bail three weeks ago. She captioned the post with a broken heart emoji.Also Read - MS Dhoni Watches Shahrukh Khan's Last-Ball Six to Win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final, Pic Goes Viral; Fans Calls Tamil Nadu Batter CSK's Next Finisher

Suhana shared a monochrome picture of a New York building, completely obscured. At the bottom of the building, a truck can be seen parked with the words written on it, "Don't worry, even if you leave New York, you'll always be a New Yorker." Well, seems like Suhana has completed her higher studies in New York and will soon return to Mumbai.

Check Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)



After Aryan Khan got bail in the drug on cruise case, Suhana shared an adorable throwback childhood picture with Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan. In the photo collage, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen playing, posing, and having fun with his children – Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. The picture is from the time when they were toddlers. She simply captioned it, "I Love You".

She is currently residing in New York with her mother Gauri and brother Aryan Khan. She is completing her film studies at the Tisch School of Arts at New York University. After spending almost one whole year with her family in Mumbai, during coronavirus-led lockdown last year, she returned to New York earlier this year.