Mumbai: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has addressed the reports of his daughter Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Talking about the same, Boney Kapoor has said that he does not know anything about it.

"I don't know anything about this. I don't know what you are talking about," Boney Kapoor told a leading daily.

It was recently reported that Suhana Khan, Kushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda would make their acting debut in a movie by Zoya Akhtar which is an adaptation of the Archie comics for Netflix.

Khushi pursued an acting course in Los Angeles and returned to Mumbai earlier this year. She is all set to make her debut in Bollywood as well and we will get to ‘hear an announcement soon’. However, Boney Kapoor will not be the one launching her. Earlier this year, Boney Kapoor talked about the same and hinted at Khushi being launched by another noted filmmaker. “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor…I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is currently residing in New York with brother Aryan Khan. She is completing her film studies at the Tisch School of Arts at New York University. After spending almost one whole year with her family in Mumbai, during coronavirus-led lockdown last year, she returned to New York earlier this year.