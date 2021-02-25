Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a social media sensation and there is no denying that. She treated her fans recently with her beautiful and sultry pictures and videos on Instagram. In the pictures, she can be seen clad in beige co-ords teamed up with a light necklace around her neck, minimal makeup, and neatly combed hair. Also Read - Like Father Like Son: Aaryan Khan's Video Running Hand Through Hair Goes Viral, Fans Gush Over His Looks as he is Ditto Shah Rukh Khan

She wrote in the caption, “Say” along with a cheese emoji. Also Read - Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Steals Show at IPL Auction in KKR Camp, Netizens React

In another video, she can be seen grating cheese as she flips her hair in style. Well her adda is what grabbing all the attention. Also Read - VIDEO: Sourav Ganguly Reveals an Inspiring Story About Shah Rukh Khan And How Shoaib Akhtar Reacted Every Time he Spotted The Superstar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Her fans were head over heels in love with her post. One fan commented, “Girl I can’t!! The hair flip!!” Her friend Navya Naveli Nanda commented, “Ohkaaayyy,” with a fire emoji.

Suhana often treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures on social media. Recently, she headed back to Mumbai after spending quality time with her family in Dubai.

In September this year, she grabbed headlines after she shared a strong post to ‘end colourism’ after few fans called her ‘kaali’. She wrote, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking, or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)



Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is the actor in the making and is currently completing her higher studies in a New York College.