New York: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan often takes the internet by storm whenever her videos and pictures surface online. Now, her another video lip-syncing to Justin Bieber's song Peaches is going crazily viral on social media. In the video, Suhana along with her friend has appeared to make a video in an empty classroom of her New York college.

In the viral clip, Suhana looks absolutely stunning in a mustard plunging neckline top as she lip-syncs to the song.

Last month, Suhana turned 21-years-old and her mother Gauri Khan shared a special wish for her daughter. She wrote, “You are loved today, tomorrow and always”.

Happy birthday.. you are loved today , tomorrow and always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dgXRGjk8FK — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) May 21, 2021



In September last year, she grabbed headlines after she shared a strong post to ‘end colourism’ after few fans called her ‘kaali’. She wrote, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking, or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”.

She is currently residing in New York with her mother Gauri and brother Aryan Khan. She is completing her film studies at the Tisch School of Arts at New York University. After spending almost one whole year with her family in Mumbai, during coronavirus-led lockdown last year, she returned to New York earlier this year.