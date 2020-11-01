Actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter, Suhana Khan, dressed up for Halloween in Dubai. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Halloween look and created a stir online. Suhana dressed up to look like pop singer Ariana Grande. The aspiring actor is a big fan of Ariana, therefore, when given an opportunity, she aped the singer’s look from her latest album titled Positions. Also Read - Gauri Khan Opens Up About Suhana Khan's Strong 'End Colourism' Post, Says 'I am Proud of My Daughter'

Suhana wore a white outfit and kept her hair styled in a side-parted vintage do. 'Being Ariana every Halloween. Manifestation,' she wrote on the picture in her Instagram stories. Pairing her white crop top with a mint-green skirt, Suhana added the signature-Ariana thick hairband. She looked stylish.

Other people who celebrated Halloween include Sonam Kapoor who channelised her inner Marilyn Monroe, Bhumi Pednekar who posted a live video of her doing some scary makeup to mark the day, and Priyanka Chopra who looked absolutely spooky in her Halloween style with paint all over the face.

Meanwhile, Suhana is currently in Dubai with her entire family. Her father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is attending the IPL tournament and cheering for his team with his entire family including wife Gauri Khan and youngest kid – AbRam. Both Suhana and SRK have been spotted in the stands supporting KKR during several matches.