Suhana Khan party pics: It was party time for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan as she hung out with her cousin, Alia Chhiba and took to the internet to share pictures. Suhana, who is back in Mumbai, celebrated Alia's birthday at a cozy party. The 21-year-old posed in a black bodycon dress while Alia dressed up in a two-toned pink bodycon dress. The two girls looked pretty and absolutely party-ready in their respective ponytail-with-figure-hugging-dresses looks.

Suhana took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the celebration. She dropped a mirror selfie and also posted a happy picture introducing 'birthday girl, Alia Chiba' in her stories. Both the girls looked lovely in their perfect styling with minimal accessories and wide smiles. Check out these photos:

Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhiba. The two are often seen posting happy messages for each other on social media, and also dropping some never-seen-before pictures from their childhood. Earlier last year, Alia dropped a black-and-white childhood photo of Suhana on Instagram to wish her the best on her 21st birthday.

Meanwhile, Suhana is expected to join the film industry soon. She has been trying her hands at acting at her college plays and has impressed many including veteran actor Shabana Azmi who seemed totally taken aback with her performance in a place that was also attended by her superstar dad, SRK. Suhana had earlier debuted on the cover of a magazine in India and her parents made sure that it got all the grand exposure it needed.