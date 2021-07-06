Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan treated her fans with her mesmerising picture from her pilates workout session. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a gorgeous mirror selfie sporting a grey crop top and shorts as she flaunted her perfectly toned abs. With no makeup look and hair tied in a loose ponytail, she looks hot in the latest post. Suhana often shares her drool-worthy pictures on Instagram leaving fans smitten over her gorgeous look. Also Read - KBC Producer Opens Up On What Went Wrong With Shah Rukh Khan As Host: 'AB Shoes Are Big To Fill In'

Check Out The Photo Here:

A week back, she shared her new look sporting a cool cap and kept her tresses open and natural. She teamed up her look with a beige top and a pair of grey pants. She captioned it, “cat lady (sic)” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Wishes To Work In An Alia Bhatt Production: ‘I will Come In Time For Shoot And Be Very Professional’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Also Read - BTS V Recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Pose For Butter Concept Photo, ARMY Calls Him 'Korean Version Of SRK'

In September last year, she grabbed headlines after she shared a strong post to ‘end colourism’ after few fans called her ‘kaali’. She wrote, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking, or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)



She is currently residing in New York with her mother Gauri and brother Aryan Khan. She is completing her film studies at the Tisch School of Arts at New York University. After spending almost one whole year with her family in Mumbai, during coronavirus-led lockdown last year, she returned to New York earlier this year.