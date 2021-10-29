Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was finally granted bail by Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) after 25-days of jail time in the drug bust case. Now, Aryan Khan’s sister Suhana Khan reacted to the bail order and shared an adorable throwback childhood picture with Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan.Also Read - Aryan Khan Granted Bail: Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Reacts, Says 'Truth Prevails'

In the photo collage, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen playing, posing, and having fun with his children – Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. The picture is from the time when they were toddlers. She simply captioned it, "I Love You".

Check Out The Photo Here:

As per the Times of India report, the former Attorney-General of India Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing Aryan in the case, said that Shah Rukh Khan had tears of joy when he heard the news of his son's bail being granted by the court.

Aryan Khan’s legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the NCB’s drug case. Satish Maneshinde and Aryan Khan’s legal team stated, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption, and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate.”

In a rare gesture, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan came out to greet his entire legal team which ensured bail for his son Aryan Khan, who has been away from home in detention and custody since the past 27 days, here on Thursday. Sporting a casual white T-shirt and dark trousers, Khan met his battery of lawyers led by eminent lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his legal army which toiled since October 2 and finally ensured Aryan got bail.