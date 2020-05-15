Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan is a social media favourite and her latest Instagram pictures show just why. The aspiring actor has released a set of new photos on Instagram in which she looks more gorgeous than ever. She is seen wearing silk printed sleeveless top tucked in her blue denim while posing for the camera. What is special about these photos is that these are clicked by her mother Gauri sans any technical support. In fact, even though Suhana looks like a professional model in these photos, she is not wearing any makeup in these clicks. Her hair is also not styled. At least that’s what the caption on Gauri’s post reveals Also Read - Suhana Khan's Sun-kissed Picture Flaunting Her Desi Avatar Will Set Your Screen Ablaze

While posting the picture on the late evening of Thursday, Gauri wrote in the caption: "No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!" (sic)

View this post on Instagram No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!! A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 14, 2020 at 8:08am PDT

Suhana has grown up to be a stunning woman who carries an old-world-charm when it comes to her striking looks. She wants to be an actor and is training hard for the same. Suhana has been doing a lot of theatre and working in films made by friends at college. Her dedication to acting is totally inspiring. In fact, her work was also praised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi once.

Suhana is also a sweet-heart when it comes to posing for leading fashion magazines. Her debut cover for Vogue sent everyone into a tizzy. That was the first time Suhana featured on the cover of a leading fashion magazine and slayed as only she could. Suhana is always encouraged and supported by her superstar father SRK. The actor makes sure to post about her work and her passion for performing arts on his social media accounts. What do you think about Suhana’s latest photos?