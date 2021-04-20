Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is in New York for her higher studies. She is studying a film course at the New York University. She keeps on sharing pictures from NY and flaunts her balcony view from a high-rise building. Recently, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share photos of her apartment. It has a big living area, a balcony with a breathtaking view. On Tuesday, Suhana reshared a friend’s picture of her, posing at her apartment. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she posed in golden hour (in the light of the sunset). Suhana oozed oomph in a sizzling hot white top and her hair is tied in a bun. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed he Asked Gauri to Wear Burqa And Change Name - Video

Suhana Khan shared the picture gallery that had pictures of her apartment, herself colored golden by the setting sun. The star kid has a black velvet couch, flanked by lamps, and a small dining table with maroon chairs. The front and side walls are made of glass, giving a view of the New York skyline. There are also pictures of a piece of cake on a plate.

Have a look at Suhana Khan’s pics here:

A few days ago, Suhana shared a photograph of her balcony with a majestic skyline. While checking out pics, one must say that she is living in a high-rise building.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan has currently enrolled herself in a film studies course at the New York University. She wants to be an actor, but her father Shah Rukh Khan has decided to let her complete her studies first then only they will be allowed to pursue their dreams. It can be in an acting or filmmaking career.