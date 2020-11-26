Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has treated fans with her oh-so-stunning picture on Instagram. In the photo, the star kid can be seen clad in a brown crop top teamed up with a long white skirt. The photo is clicked at a beach location and it is a combination of blue water, sky, green canopy and Suhana’s mesmerising look. She captioned the picture, “Look! me in a skirt!” Also Read - RIP Diego Maradona: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Others Pay Tribute to Greatest Player of All Time

Check out the photo here:



Suhana Khan has restricted comments on her Instagram posts following much trolling and facing abuse on social media.

Earlier this month, Suhana shared a strong post hitting back at her trolls who called her ‘kaali’ for her skin tone. Suhana is a popular social media star even before making her debut in Bollywood. However, the stunning lady will soon be making her debut and is working towards it. Suhana is currently studying in New York University and has graduated from England’s Ardingly College.

During her interview with the Vogue magazine, she said, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious.”