Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan always make heads turn with her stunning pictures on social media. The throwback picture is from a wedding and undoubtedly she looks hot flaunting her perfectly toned figure. Taking to Instagram stories, she can be seen posing in a backless red top teamed up with beautiful printed harem pants. With henna on her hand, she completed her look with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, kohled-up eyes, and a dash of lipstick. With tresses left loose, she gives tough competition to top Bollywood divas.

She accompanied a broken heart emoji alongside the picture and looks like, just like us, even she misses going out.

Take a look at the photo here:



On Mother’s Day, she shared endearing picture of her mother Gauri Khan, and revealed that she wants to look like her.

Earlier, she shared her photos in a plunging neckline top teamed up with a grey jacket. She finished off her look with dewy makeup, highlighted and rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, kohled-up eyes and a dash of lip gloss.

Experimenting💄

Speaking about her childhood with her father Shah Rukh Khan being a megastar, she said in an interview with Vogue, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious.”

Currently, Suhana is staying in New York for her higher studies and has graduated from England’s Ardingly College.