Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and her husband-music director Hitesh Sonik’s marriage has hit the rough patch. If the grapevine is to be believed, the couple have been living separately since a few days and have managed to keep the news of their separation under the wraps. The couple have been married for eight years and have a two-year-old son. Also Read - Sunidhi Chauhan And Son Tegh’s Video Singing ‘Kaate Nahin Katne’ is The Cutest Thing You Will See on Internet

When Bombay Times reached out to Sunidhi to know het stance on the rumour, she said ‘No comments’. Meanwhile, her husband Hitesh rubbished the reports and said that it is not true. When TOI told him that his wife had neither confirmed nor denied the news, he said, “Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it.” Also Read - Sunidhi Chauhan Introduces Her Son to the World, Shares First Picture



Hitesh also clarified that they are living under the same roof and said, “We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced (laughs!).”

As per the reports, Sunidhi took a short break from work and travelled to Goa with husband Hitesh and his friends. After the couple returned from the vacation, they started to have issues. A source close to the couple told SpotBoyE, “Sunidhi and Hitesh are having issues since many days and haven’t told many friends or relatives—but yes, Goa trip ke baad, baat bahut bigad gayi.”

This is Sunidhi’s second marriage. Her first marriage was with director-choreographer Bobby Khan that only lasted a year. Sunidhi Chauhan married music composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012 after dating for 2 years. The couple welcomed their first child, son Tegh, on Jan 1, 2018.