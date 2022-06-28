Suniel Shetty on Bollywood celebs being called druggies: The Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, has been targeted for its alleged drug problem in the past few years. Many Bollywood celebs have come under the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau and hashtags like #BoycottBollywood kept trending on social media everytime a popular name was dragged into these cases. In an attempt to end these allegations on the film industry, actor Suniel Shetty spoke at a recent event and mentioned that Bollywood is not the hub of drugs as it has been portrayed in the last few years.Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty in Trouble Again, NCB Files Draft Charges Against Actor in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case

The senior actor was addressing the media at the event organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when he said Bollywood is not full of druggies. The actor said celebs are being targeted as though they are ‘drug addicts’ but he doesn’t know anyone who has indulged in drug abuse. Also Read - Siddhant Kapoor Speaks For The First Time After His Arrest in Drugs Case: 'I Was at The Hotel...'

Suniel Shetty’s big statement on ‘Bollywood Druggies’ trending on social media

Shetty said, “Ek galti kardo toh chor hai, dakait hai. Nahi main 30 saal se industry mein hoon aur 300 dost hain mere jinhone zindagi mein kuch kiya nahi hai (For making one mistake, you are called thieves and dacoits. I have been a part of this industry for 30 years, and have many friends from here, who have never done such things). Like you said the gateway, but that gateway has to stop there.” Also Read - Shakti Kapoor's Son Siddhanth Kapoor Released on Bail After Arrest Over Drugs Consumption

Suniel Shetty’s full statement on Bollywood celebs being called druggies

The Hera Pheri actor added that Bollywood has been deemed a drug land and many hashtags keep running against the industry on social media. “No, Bollywood is not filled with druggies. Galtiyan hum karte hain, unhein bhi bachon ki tarah dekh ke maaf kijiyega (We make mistakes, look at them as children and forgive such mistakes). Hashtag ‘boycott Bollywood’, hashtag ‘Bollywood druggies’ aisa hai nahi (these are not true),” he said.

Earlier this month, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor’s son was taken into custody for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in Bangalore. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, also spent around a month in judicial custody on the charges of allegedly consuming drugs at a party on a cruise. He was given a clean chit by the court in the absence of no evidence against him.

