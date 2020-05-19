The film Hera Phera is one of the loved films and the fans are waiting eagerly for the third instalment. Actor Suniel Shetty has now opened up on the third instalment and said that the team is aware of the audience’s interest in the third instalment but certain ‘differences need to e ironed first’. Also Read - Suniel Shetty Recalls How he, Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal 'Used to Sleep on Newspapers' as Hera Pheri Clocks 20 Years

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he said that everything is on hold for now. He was quoted as saying, "Everything is on hold for now. The film's team intends to make Hera Pheri 3, but some differences need to be ironed out. The film is a big hit on television as well as in the meme world and we are all aware of the anticipation among the audience for the film."



The first film, directed by Priyadarshan and featuring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Tabu and Paresh Rawal was released in 2000 and became a cult hit in the history of Indian cinema. The second instalment that came out in 2006 was directed by Neeraj Voha.

Reminiscing memories from the first film in its 20th anniversary, he said in an interview with IMDb, “I don’t know how the film was made, it just happened. We arrived on the sets every morning, the costumes were basically just stretched and given to us, not even ironed. The director would ask us to sleep in the afternoon on paper, so we used to sleep on newspapers. He (Priyadarshan) said I don’t want you to be comfortable. When you get up, you should have rested, but stay uncomfortable. So, we wore no makeup, nothing. Akshay Kumar, me and Paresh ji were constantly together, constantly rehearsing our lines, constantly improvising and Priyan sir is one man who knows when to say cut.”

Earlier this year, filmmaker Indra Kumar had confirmed the project and told DNA, “I’m happy that the favourite trio is coming back together. We start the film towards the end of this year. It’s currently being scripted. I was completely cut off from that project for the last three months because I was busy with Total Dhamaal. So, it will definitely be bigger and better and involve heavy VFX. I’m expecting people to enjoy the film as much.”