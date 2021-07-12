Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has sealed the Prithvi apartments building which is located at Altamount Road in South Mumbai. This is the same building when Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lives with his family.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Wears Rs 2.59 Lakh Snake Print Outfit at Wimbledon - You Like?

The building has been sealed after several of its residents were tested positive for coronavirus. However, Shetty and his family members are safe. BMC assistant commissioner Prashant Gaikwad has confirmed the same to news agency ANI.

In order to curb coronavirus, buildings with more than five coronavirus cases are sealed by the civic body. As of July 11, 68 buildings and five chawls and slums have been sealed by the BMC across Mumbai. As per the latest BMC guidelines, cops will be deployed at the entry gate of sealed buildings and outsiders will not be allowed. Apart from this, BMC has also warned of imposing fines if a housing society is found flouting any norm. A fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed as well. Apart from this, the Maharashtra government has also directed the police to make sure that the COVID-19 guidelines are strictly implemented in tourist places in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,535 new COVID-19 cases, 6,013 recoveries and 156 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, 555 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths were reported from Mumbai.