Sunil Gaikwad, who was arrested for shooting filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan back in 2000, was nabbed by the Mumbai Police on Friday night. The noṭorious criminal who was one of the two involved in attacking Roshan was out on parole that ended in July. However, Gaikwad jumped his parole and was finally arrested by the Mumbai Police from Parsik Circle in Kalwa at around 9 pm on Friday after three months of search.

As reported by news agency PTI, the police had received a tip-off that Gaikwad was coming to the Parsik Circle area that alerted them and they laid out a plan to nab him. Explaining the same, senior inspector of Central Crime Unit Anil Honrao said, "The accused has 11 cases of murder and seven cases of attempt to murder registered against him. One of these includes an attempt on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan's life in 2000."

Gaikwad has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case he was put at the Nashik Central Jail. He was out on 28-day parole that began on June 26. However, after completion of his parol period, Gaikwad did not return to jail and went into hiding.

The 52-year-old criminal was associated with the gangs of Ali Budesh and Subhash Singh Thakur. He was also named in a dacoity during which he also opened fire on cops in Nashik.

In January 2000, after the success of his son Hrithik Roshan‘s debut film Kaho Na… Pyar Hai, director Rakesh Roshan was shot outside his Santa Cruz office while he was moving towards his car. Six bullets were reportedly fired out of which two hit Roshan, who was saved by his driver who quickly took him to the nearby police station and then to Nanavati Hospital. It was reported that one bullet escaped Roshan’s heart by just a millimeter.