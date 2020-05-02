Actor Salman Khan might be stuck at his Panvel farmhouse amid the coronavirus lockdown but the work is on for him. The latest news report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the actor has locked the cast and story of his next production titled Bulbul Marriage Hall. The film is reportedly going to have Sunil Grover–Daisy Shah and Pulkit Samrat–Kriti Kharbanda in the lead in a wedding background. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 2: Salman Khan Puts Money in Bank Accounts of Vertically-Challenged Wage Workers: "Nobody Else Cares, Bhai Stood by us"

Bulbul Marriage Hall is being directed by Rohit Nayyar and is about the stories of two couples in Lucknow. It's a romantic comedy with a lot of local UP drama and conventional wedding setup. The dialogues of the film are being written by Raaj Shaandilyaa who directed Dream Girl featuring Ayushmann Khurrana last year. The report quoted a source close to the development reasoning why Salman got Shaandilyaa on board as the writer. "Salman has known Raaj since he was writing TV shows like Comedy Circus. Since he is from UP, the team felt he can bring local flavour into the narrative," he said.

The film was scheduled to roll in April. However, as the entire film industry stands still in the current health crisis, nothing new is yet decided about beginning the shoot. Salman is also waiting to finish the eight-day shoot schedule on his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Prabhu Deva. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens as the big Eid release this year. However, things don't seem likely for its release now. The new announcement is awaited.